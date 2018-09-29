At least 86 people died in Itogon, Benguet, following the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

BAGUIO, Philippines – Retrieval operations at Sitio Portal in Barangay Ucab, Itogon, Benguet is nearing endgame after retrievers on Friday, September 28, reached the portal the area was named after.

According to Scene of the Crime Operatives Cordillera chief Rodrigo Leal, only 5 remained missing in Ucab.

The missing were identified as Jomin Domingo, Renato Battawong, Frederick Dango, John B. Ponhed aka John Follegang, and Rex "Hogan" Ponchaohan. They are all miners.

Rescuers have started digging further into the tunnels.

Meanwhile, those recovered on Friday were found either beside or inside the main portal of the former Benguet Corporation mines.

As of Saturday, September 29, at least 86 have been identified dead in Itogon following the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Aside from the missing in Ucab, there are 6 people still missing from other areas in Itogon:

Dampigan, Loacan (site of another massive landslide) - backhoe operator Leandro Melchor and responder Kim Gragasin

Sitio Luneta - Lito and Verga Lagitan

Barangay Virac (two separate sites) - Rico Lumasok and Francis Onsay

