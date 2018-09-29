The Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia says the only Filipino in the quake-struck area is safe

Published 10:10 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines extended its condolences to Indonesia on Saturday, September 29, after a massive earthquake and the tsunami that it triggered struck Sulawesi island, claiming nearly 400 lives.

In a statement, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said, "We grieve with our Indonesian brothers and sisters and stand hand in hand with them in praying for all of those who lost their lives in this tragedy."

Cayetano, who was in New York City for the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, added that the Philippines "is ready to respond and extend assistance to Indonesia."

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit just off Central Sulawesi at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers at around 7 pm local time on Friday, September 28, said the US Geological Survey.

Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia Leehiong Wee said that the earthquake and tsunami struck the provincial capital city of Palu and the neighboring city of Donggala.

Wee added that the only Filipino in the area – a detainee serving his sentence at the Lapas Penitentiary – is safe.

The Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency put the official death toll so far at 384, all of them in the tsunami-struck Palu. It also warned that the death toll was likely to rise. – Michael Bueza, with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com