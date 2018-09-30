The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is assisting the family of Mailyn Conde Sinambong, whose husband is a suspect in her murder

Published 8:50 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) vowed justice for a Filipina who was killed in Sweden, allegedly by her Swedish actor-husband, last September 23.

The DFA said in a statement on Sunday, September 30, that it is now assisting the family of Mailyn Conde Sinambong.

Sinambong was a mother of two based in Kista, Sweden.

"It was learned that Mailyn's husband is in the custody of Swedish authorities in connection with her murder," said the DFA.

The victim's husband was not named.

The foreign affairs department said Sinambong's mother, Maria Monato, earlier sought help from the DFA Consular Office in Cebu.

"Secretary Cayetano has given assurances that all the necessary assistance shall be extended to Mailyn's family to not only immediately reunite her with her loved ones in the Philippines but also to ensure that justice would be served," said the DFA.

It added that the Philippine embassy in Norway is coordinating with Swedish authorities, and with the lawyer handling the case, who was provided by the Swedish government. – Rappler.com