Two suspects were caught selling and repacking 6 kilos of 'kush,' or high-grade marijuana

Published 11:37 AM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives arrest two suspects for selling and repacking high-grade marijuana amounting to P7.2 million inside a posh subdivision in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City on October 1, 2018.

PDEA Region 3, led by regional director Gil Pabilona, conducted the operation in coordination with the PDEA NCR. The organization had a lead that high-grade marijuana, also known as kush, was being sold and repacked in Ayala Alabang.

After a month of surveillance, agents initiated a buy-bust operation which led to the confiscation of around 6 kilos of kush with an estimated street value of P7.2 million and numerous drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were live-in-partners running the repacking of the marijuana inside a two-storey house. According to Pabilona, the suspects were in a pot session while undercover agents were conducting the operation.

The kush, which was imported from California, was already packed and ready for distribution as agents stormed the house, Pabilona said. "Normally, yung mga customers dito are mga high end customers, mga celebrities," He adds.

The PDEA is conducting follow up operations on the alleged celebrity users and other high end customers of the suspects. –Rappler.com