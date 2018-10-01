With the prize money breaching the P800-million mark, this is the PCSO's richest lotto draw

Published 7:16 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There was still no winner Sunday, September 30, of the dizzying P800-million jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

And the prize money is expected to reach even record heights during the draw on Tuesday, October 3. As it is, this is richest jackpot ever in any PCSO lotto draw.

During Sunday's draw the total prize money was P809,365,820, said PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan. The winning combination was 34-30-32-20-03-23.

Ultra Lotto draws are held Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. To win, a bettor must select six numbers from 1 to 58 or play Lucky Pick (LP) for a randomly generated numbers. Each bet cost P24.00.

Whenever then is no winner of a draw, the prize money is rolled over and grows bigger.

No one has picked the right Ultra Lotto combinations in 107 weeks.

The last winners of the Ultra Lotto were two bettors who correctly got the winning combination of 15-31-28-25-42-11 last February 16. They shared the cash prize of P331,971,464.

Balutan adviced bettors to be careful when storing their tickets. Damaged winning tickets will not be honored.

“Remember to keep your tickets and keep it in a safe place. You might not win the entire six digits, but you have a prize if you got the four winning combinations correctly," he said.

According to the Ultra Lotto rules on the PCSO website: bettors who get 5 of the 6 winning numbers may win at least 280,000.00; 4 correct numbers may win up to 3,800.

The actual consolation cash prizes "are determined based on the total sales generated and the number of winners on the particular draw."

The PSCO reminded that "you must be 18 years old or older to buy Ultra Lotto 6/58 tickets or to claim your Ultra Lotto 6/58 winnings."

The general manager assured the public that the agency implements strict drawing procedures.

Balutan recalled that the previous record for the biggest jackpot was won by a "balikbayan" from Olongapo City who won P741.1 million in Grand Lotto 6/55 held on November 29, 2010. The winning numbers were: 11-16-42-47-31-37. – Rappler.com