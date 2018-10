Alexander 'Alan' Buquing is the mayor of Sudipen town

Published 9:00 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alexander "Alan" Buquing, the mayor of Sudipen town in La Union, was ambushed on Monday, October 1.

According to the initial police report, Buquing was on the way home to Sudipen with his wife when they were ambushed in Bangar town in the same province.

Buquing was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, said Bangar police chief Cirilo Butigan.

More to follow. – Rappler.com