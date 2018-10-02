Armed Forces chief General Carlito Galvez says there is no coalition between the Communist Party of the Philippines and the Liberal Party

Published 11:43 AM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There is no coalition between the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the opposition Liberal Party (LP) to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Carlito Galvez said on Tuesday, October 2.

Galvez made the statement at the Department of National Defense (DND) budget hearing at the Senate, after Senator Francis Pangilinan asked him whether there was a "coalition between the Liberal Party and the Communist Party to oust Duterte."

"Sir, none, sir," the AFP chief said in response to the question of Pangilinan, who is LP president.

Galvez tried to add to his answer, but Pangilinan was quick to articulate for him, "There is a desire for the CPP to form a coalition." The AFP chief answered yes.

Pangilinan then asked the DND and the AFP whether they were allowing themselves to dabble in "partisan politics." Galvez denied this.

President Rodrigo Duterte was the first to claim that the "yellows" or the LP and groups allied with the opposition, the communists, and embattled Senator Antonio Trillanes IV have hatched a plot to oust him.

The AFP earlier floated the alleged Red October and Oplan Talsik ouster plot by a CPP-led "broad coalition."

The LP and other opposition groups categorically denied this. – Rappler.com