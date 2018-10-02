Military chief General Carlito Galvez Jr, who does not identify the schools, says this is part of the communists' bid to form a 'broad coalition' to unseat President Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) has reportedly organized students in 10 universities in Manila for its alleged Red October ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte, military chief General Carlito Galvez Jr told senators on Tuesday, October 2.

Galvez gave the information as opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV quizzed him about the controversial plot during Senate deliberations on the proposed 2019 Department of National Defense Budget.

The Armed Forces chief said the ouster plot would be carried out by a "broad" coalition led by the CPP, supposedly this month.

"In fact, they have already organized [in] 10 of the universities in Manila," said Galvez, who did not identify the schools.

"Right now, they are making a lot of information drive wherein they will show to the old high school and even college students different approaches during the Marcos regime and equate that to the present administration," he added.

Galvez earlier said that communists had penetrated labor groups for mobilizations against Duterte.

"It is a very elaborate plan wherein they started the heightening of the agitation using the Fiirst Quarter Storm model," he said at the Senate hearing.

During the budget hearing, Galvez also said that there was no coalition between the CPP and the opposition Liberal Party (LP) to oust Duterte – contrary to what the President himself had claimed. (READ: [OPINION] The hunt for 'Red October') – Rappler.com