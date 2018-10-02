The earliest would be morning of Thursday, October 4, says Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra

Published 5:16 PM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Convicted kidnapper Jovito Palparan will be moved to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) soon, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday, October 2.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Tuesday that the Malolos Regional Trial Court (RTC) denied the motion of the retired army major general to stop his transfer from a military camp in Fort Bonifacio to Bilibid.

Palparan argued before Malolos RTC Branch 15 that he should be allowed to remain in Fort Bonifacio as he had a pending case before another branch.

Branch 15 Judge Alexander Tamayo denied Palparan’s appeal, citing Supreme Court rules "which direct all trial court judges to cause the immediate transfer of convicted persons to the NBP, regardless of the pendency of a motion for reconsideration or an appeal."

"I have personally discussed the matter with AFP Chief Carlito Galvez, who has assured me that the AFP custodial center will immediately comply, without prejudice to the resolution of any further judicial review," said Guevarra.

Guevarra said the earliest date of transfer would be morning of Thursday, October 4.

Palparan was convicted and sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in connection with the 2006 disappearance of student activists Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño. – Rappler.com