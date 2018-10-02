The PNP-SOCO Cordillera says the victim was Arthur Loberiano of Tarlac

Published 5:41 PM, October 02, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – The body of an unidentified man was found in a parking lot of Moldex Residences along Crystal Cave here Wednesday, September 26.

The Baguio media and the social media forums started a campaign to identify the young victim.

On Tuesday morning, October 2, he was finally identified as 22-year-old Arthur Loberiano of Mapalacsiao, Tarlac.

PNP-Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) Cordillera Chief Superinetendent Dr Rodrigo Leal said that Loberiano was last seen September 25 and was found dead the next day. He was wearing dark pants, sneakers, a grey t-shirt and holding a blue sling bag.

Loberiano sustained gunshot wounds on the head and a caliber 45 pistol was found near him. Leal said that the gun belonged to a member of the Philippine Army.

Leal said the young man’s parents claimed his body at La Paz Funeral Homes here. He was said to have left home last September 25. – Rappler.com