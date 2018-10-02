But ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz also says it is a line he usually uses whenever his wife gets angry

Published 7:49 PM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz apologized for likening his bad behavior at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to a woman going through her monthly menstrual period.

The lawmaker said in a television interview on Tuesday, October 2, that it is a line he usually uses to his wife whenever the latter gets angry.

“Naging dialogue ko na lang ‘yon sa wife ko 'pag may topak: 'Kabuwanan ba ngayon o monthly period ba ngayon?' Yeah, that was very stupid… Sa mga hanay ng mga kababaihan ay talaga isa pa ’yon na humihingi na naman ako ng tawad,” Bertiz told CNN Philippines’ The Source.

(It's part of my dialogue already whenever my wife gets angry: 'Is it your monthly period right now?' Yeah, that was very stupid... I ask for forgiveness from all the women.)

The administration-allied lawmaker has been committing one gaffe after another in the past two weeks. Over the weekend, a video of him confronting a NAIA employee after the latter told him to remove his shoes at a security checkpoint went viral online.

Bertiz then apologized for his behavior in a press conference on Monday, October 1, but he likened the way he acted to a woman going through her menstrual cycle.

This did not sit well with the public, with lawmakers and social media users alike telling Bertiz that his statement was “demeaning” to women. (READ: Making their blood boil: Netizens rage over Bertiz’s period excuse)

Bertiz also said he would surrender his airport security ID to Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Ed Monreal, who said the ID is given as a matter of courtesy to government officials but does not exempt them from the security screening.

The lawmaker previously drew flak for cracking an "inappropriate" joke that the new batch of agricultural and biosystems engineers would not get their respective licenses from the Professional Regulation Commission if they would not say they know Special Assistant to the President Bong Go.

The lawmaker also said sorry over a 3rd video, which social media users have revived following the backlash over the two incidents involving Bertiz. In the 3rd video, Bertiz was in a heated exchange with a leader of a community of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong in January 2017.

Bertiz accused OFW leader Eman Villanueva of the United Filipinos in Hong Kong Migrante HK of being an undocumented worker and for failing to fight for OFWs' rights.

Minority lawmakers who are allied with Bertiz are already mulling filing an ethics complaint against him.

The House committee on ethics and privileges have already scheduled a special meeting to discuss Bertiz’s viral video at NAIA on Wednesday, October 3 at 1:30 pm. – Rappler.com