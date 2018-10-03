Investigators say the victim suddenly crossed the tracks to avoid the clearing operations of the Makati government's Department of Enviromental Services

Published 9:43 AM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A man died after being struck by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train in Makati City, police said on Tuesday, October 2.

Makati Police said the victim, a 34-year old identified only as "Daniel," was a native of Samar.

Reports said at around 9:36 am on Tuesday, Daniel crossed the railroad track along Osmeña highway in Barangay Bangkal in Makati, when he was subsequently hit by the train and died on the spot.

Leo Palanon, the victim's friend, said Daniel had joined a drinking binge before the accident.

According to Palanon, Daniel crossed the tracks to avoid clearing operations done by the local government's Department of Environmental Services.

Investigators added that PNR Train Marshall Valeriano Vicente Jr did not disclose the train driver's name, citing standard procedures of the railway, but he assured them that the PNR would cooperate in the investigation. – Rappler.com