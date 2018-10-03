Watch the special meeting on Wednesday, October 3

Published 9:52 AM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives ethics and privileges panel will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, October 3 to tackle ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz's recent controversial actions.

Bertiz's own allies are eyeing an ethics complaint against him following the backlash over his recent controversial actions caught on video.

No less than House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez said that more than 44 lawmakers in his bloc are already set on triggering an investigation by the House committee on ethics.

This comes after a video of Bertiz confronting a Ninoy Aquino International Airport security checker went viral over the weekend.

The video showed Bertiz supposedly refusing to remove his shoes at an airport security checkpoint on Saturday, September 29. Bertiz then confronted the security checker who appeared to tell him to remove his shoes.

On September 25, Bertiz was also caught on video joking to the new batch of agricultural and biosystems engineers that they would not get their respective licenses from the Professional Regulation Commission if they will not say they know Special Assistant to the President Bong Go.

Following Bertiz's recent controversies, social media users have revived an old video of Bertiz in a heated exchange with a leader of an overseas Filipino workers (OFW) community in Hong Kong in January 2017.

Bertiz accused the OFW leader of being an undocumented worker and of failing to fight for OFWs' rights.The video uploaded by HKPinoyTV identified the OFW leader as Eman Villanueva of United Filipinos in Hong Kong Migrante HK.

Watch the meeting live on Rappler.