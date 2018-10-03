Malay police and town council members agree that the Metro Boracay Police Task Force should continue to operate after the island is reopened to tourists

AKLAN, Philippines – The Sangguniang Bayan of Malay in this province has recommended the extension of the Metro Boracay Police Task Force (MBPTF) operations for two more years.

Chief Inspector Ruel Fermo, Malay municipal police chief, sought the recommendation of the municipal council members to retain the police task force for the security and safety of residents and tourists.

The police task force ensures the inner and outer border control security in Boracay and nearby islands.

“Hindi lamang sa opening at rehabilitation ng isla, pati sa incoming local elections din para sa security ng isla at Malay. Baka hindi macover ng Malay police station ang security na kasalukuyang ginagawa ng MBPTF lalo na sa inner and outer control security 'pag walang task force,” Fermo added.

(Not only for the opening and rehabilitation of the island, but also to secure the island and Malay for the incoming local elections. The Malay police station might not be able to cover the kind of security currently being provided by the MBPTF especially in terms of inner and outer control security if there's no task force.)

MBPTF is assessing the situation for a possible "withdrawal" of personnel after the re-opening of Boracay Island on October 26.

Fermo said the police task force is "protecting the island from the outside to be more secured." The task force deploys more than 600 personnel for inner and border control security, to man assistance centers, and for beach and foot patrols and traffic.

The task force is augmented by 5 community police assistance centers and mobile patrol units.

The MBPTF under the command of Senior Superintendent Jesus Cambay Jr has played a major role in protecting the island’s image as a safe place to stay for travelers and residents.

Fermo said at least 70 individuals were apprehended for violating the one-entry one-exit policy, and the illegal entry of boats during the period of closure.

With this development, the Police Regional Office (PRO-6) may relocate the existing Malay police station, which spearheads the MBPTF anti-criminality campaign, from mainland Malay to Boracay Island. Once relocated, the police station in Boracay will be renamed the Malay Municipal Tourist Police Station to secure the 3 barangays of Yapak, Manoc-Manoc, and Balabag.

The mainland police station will be converted into a community police action center to cover 14 barangays in Malay.

Boracay Island will re-open on October 26 after President Rodrigo Duterte closed the island for six months to address environmental woes. – Rappler.com