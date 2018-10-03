Speculations on why the controversial ex-communications official stepped down flood Twitter

Published 2:14 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mocha Uson dropped a bomb on Wednesday, October 3, by announcing her resignation.

But many netizens are reading more into it, and they're not in a celebratory mood.

Uson's resignation, after all, came a week before candidates file their certificates of candidacy for the May 2019 midterm elections.

On social media, netizens speculated that Uson could have stepped down to make way for her candidacy in the 2019 senatorial elections.

While Uson did not rank high in the latest Pulse Asia poll on the 2019 senatorial race, she told reporters on Wednesday she was open to running for an elective post.

Below are some comments by netizens on Uson’s resignation:

Nevertheless, some netizens celebrated the news with humor and funny memes.

Since May 2017, Uson's appointment as assistant secretary for presidential communications has been marred by one controversy after another.

The latest ones involved offending federalism advocates and the deaf.

Uson is also behind various false and misleading posts on social media, prompting opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to file criminal and administrative complaints against her before the Office of the Ombudsman. (READ: Mocha Uson: Fake news victim or fake news peddler?)

