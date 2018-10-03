Police say the 43-year-old suspect threatened the 14-year-old victim that he would post their sex video on social media if she refused to see him again

Published 5:59 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested in Marikina City a spa manager accused of sexually abusing a minor and threatening to post their sex video on social media if she refused to meet him again.

Chief Inspector Benigno Meneses, head of the Eastern Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (EPD-CIDG), said they arrested in an entrapment operation Charles Morrison, 43, Monday afternoon in Barangka, Marikina City.

Meneses said the operation was in coordination with the 14-year-old victim, who filed a complaint against the suspect on September 27. The minor was accompanied by her father to the police station.

In her affidavit, the victim said a classmate introduced her to to Morrison, whom she described as a spa manager. She alleged that he forcibly took her to motel in Pasig City where he sexually abused her on September 25.

A day after the incident, Morrison sent the victim text messages asking to meet her again, and when she refused, he threatened to post on social media the sex video he had taken in the motel room the day before. She told police she was not aware that the suspect taped the incident inside the motel.

The victim said she decided to go to police when the suspect sent screenshots of the video to some of her classmates.

It was the operatives of the EPD-CIDG which set up her "meeting" with Morrison at Riverbanks Mall in Marikina.

When the suspect saw the police, he tried to drive away, but because of the heavy traffic, Morrison was cornered by cops near the boundary of Marikina City and Quezon City.

Seized inside his vehicle were two sex toys, 5 pieces of lubricants, a sachet of shabu, an improvised tooter, and other drug paraphernalia. – Rappler.com