Paul Hernandez replaces the late Ciriaco Calalang as one of the two representatives of Kabayan at the House of Representatives

Published 4:55 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Hernandez, a pastor, has taken his oath as the new lawmaker representing the Kabalikat ng Mamamayan (Kabayan) party at the House of Representatives.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo administered Hernandez’s oath at the plenary hall of the Batasang Pambansa on Wednesday, October 3.

Hernandez, Kabayan’s 4th nominee, is replacing the late Ciriaco Calalang, who died on September 23 due to complications after a massive stroke. Calalang was Kabayan’s 3rd nominee to the House. (READ: Arroyo hails late Kabayan lawmaker as 'champion of children's rights’)

Hernandez is a full gospel pastor and director of FREE Mission Philippines churches. He and his wife live in Carmona, Cavite, with their 3 children.

Kabayan occupies two seats in the House. The party's second nominee Ron Salo joined Hernandez during the latter’s oath-taking ceremony.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was Kabayan’s first nominee before he was appointed to the executive branch. Roque’s appointment came after an internal conflict in Kabayan, which had moved to expel Roque from the party. – Rappler.com