Under the Expanded Maternity Leave Act of 2018, the mother can transfer 7 days of leave to the father, extending the latter’s paid paternity leave to 14 days

Published 9:14 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Both the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified on Wednesday, October 3, the bill seeking to extend the maternity leave granted to both government and private sector employees.

With both chamber’s ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the measure, the bill that would grant 105 days of paid maternity leave to all working mothers will now be brought to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature. (READ: Duterte backs longer maternity leave)

Under the Expanded Maternity Leave Act of 2018, a total of 7 out of the 105 days of leave may be transferred to fathers, extending the latter’s paid paternity leave to 14 days.

Solo working mothers would also get an additional 15 days of leave under the bill for a total of 120 days of paid maternity leave.

The bill would also allow mothers to extend their leaves for another 30 days, but these would be unpaid.

These provisions would apply to all pregnancies.

Akbayan Representative Tom Villarin welcomed the ratification of the expanded maternity leave bill, calling it “historic, groundbreaking, and long overdue.”

“It is now up to the President whether or not he will sign into law a measure that is good for the mothers’ and babies’ health, better for the economy, and best for women workers’ rights,” said Villarin.

“Employers who genuinely care for women workers have nothing to fear and should instead be glad as studies show that countries with longer maternity leaves have increased productivity, making for better and more harmonious working relations,” he added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the bill, if passed into law, would not only give expectant mothers enough time to ensure the best possible conditions for a health delivery; it would also recognize the crucial role fathers play in rearing their children.

“Parenting is a collective effort, and pregnancy is both a delicate and precious time. Pregnancy and child care are not the responsibility of women alone,” said Hontiveros.

“Men deserve the opportunity to create meaningful memories with their partners as they welcome and nurture their children,” she added. – with reports from Camille Elemia/Rappler.com