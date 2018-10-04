Isabela provincial board member Ed Christopher Go tested positive for alcohol use, police say

Published 12:25 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested an Isabela provincial board member on Wednesday, October 3, after he fatally hit a pedestrian while driving in Quezon City.

Isabela provincial board member Ed Christopher Go faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and violation of Section 53 of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, for driving under the influence of liquor. Quezon City police have referred Go's cases to the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

In a report submitted to the QCPD, Police Chief Inspector Manolo Rance Refugia said Go hit a parking attendant as the latter crossed Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon City at 12:30 am on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Celso Calacat, 50, who "sustained fatal injury" due to the force of the impact. Calacat was pronounced dead on arrival at the Capital Medical Center where he had been rushed for treatment.

Police said while the case was being investigated on Wednesday, they noticed that Go smelled of alcohol. He was brought to the Jose R Reyes Hospital where he tested positive for alcohol use.

Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drug Driving Act of 2013 requires alcohol and chemical tests for drivers involved in vehicular crashes. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Road crash incidents in the Philippines)

The police cited two witnesses who were the scene of the crime, and who gave their respective sworn statements.

Go is under police custody. – With a report from Maria Tan/Rappler.com