'Kung kailangan niyang matulog sa karton, sa karton siya matulog,' says Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald dela Rosa

Published 12:20 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no special treatment for convicted kidnapper Jovito Palparan inside the New Bilibid Prison, jail officials said on Thursday, October 4.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Ronald dela Rosa gave the assurance to the public in response to reporters' queries after leading the oath-taking of new personnel inside the Bilibid compound.

“Promise, walang VIP treatment. Wala. Normal lang siya doon, ordinaryo na inmate. Kung kailangan niyang matulog sa karton, sa karton siya matulog (I promise, there will be no VIP treatment. None. He will just be a normal [inmate] there, an ordinary inmate. If he needs to sleep on a carton, he will sleep on a carton),” he said.

Palparan was transferred to Bilibid from the Philippine Army Custodial Center in Taguig on Wednesday evening, October 3, after he was convicted in the 2006 kidnapping and illegal detention of University of the Philippines students Karen Empeño and Sherlyn Cadapan.

LOOK: Jovito Palparan is now inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/mWe0azDMgL — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) October 4, 2018

The retired military general and former party-list representative, was temporarily detained at the NBP’s Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC) for physical and psychological evaluation, and for BuCor personnel to orient him on prison life.

Palparan shared a cell with 37 other convicts. (IN NUMBERS: The inmates of New Bilibid Prison)

The program at the RDC would last from one to two months, said Dela Rosa. After the program, Palparan would be moved to the maximum security compound to join other convicts with life terms.

According to BuCor spokesman Prison Guard III Eusebio del Rosario, Palparan would most likely be detained inside Building 11 of the high security compound where convicted military and police officials stay. – Rappler.com