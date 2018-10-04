Rappler sits down with Kathryna Yu weeks before her wedding with PDP-Laban president, Senator Aquilino Pimentel III

MANILA, Philippines – Two weeks before the wedding, Rappler talks to Kathryna Yu, the fiancée of PDP-Laban president and Senator Aquilino Pimentel III.

Yu grants Rappler her first ever sit-down interview as she shares details of their October 18 wedding. She also opens up about the adjustments she made and the lessons she learned in the world of politics.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go are among the couple’s principal sponsors or ninongs.

Aside from Duterte and Go, also included are other party mates: former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Senator Manny Pacquiao, and his wife Jinkee Pacquiao.

Yu and Pimentel have been together for 5 years now. Yu also serves as the chairperson of PDP-Laban Cares, the humanitarian arm of the ruling party.

Pimentel's marriage with former wife Jewel May Lobaton was annulled in January this year. They have two children, Aquilino Martin and Aquilino Justo, who will serve as the coin and ring bearers in their father's wedding with their "Mama Kath." – Rappler.com