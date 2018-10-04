Once a decorated military general, Jovito Palparan is now just one among thousands of convicts inside the New Bilibid Prison

Published 7:52 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bowing to the outcry of legal and Lefist groups, retired major general Jovito Palparan is finally jailed inside the civilian New Bilibid Prison after staying in the Philippine Army Custodial Center in Fort Bonifacio.

Palparan was found guilty for the illegal detention and kidnapping of University of the Philippines student activists Karen Empeño and Sherlyn Cadapan in 2006.

With the judgment, he was transferred from home grounds on Wednesday, October 3 without notice to the public. Reporters on Thursday were given access to his cell, and there he stood indignant to the ruling of life imprisonment.

Once a decorated military general, "The Butcher" is now just one among thousands of convicts inside the country's largest high-security jail facility.

Rappler's Rambo Talabong files this report. – Rappler.com