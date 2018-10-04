The recall was ordered on the same day President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation 572 was published in a national newspaper

Published 8:18 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to revoke Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s amnesty, Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde also ordered the recall of the opposition senator’s police detail.

A source from the PNP confirmed this to Rappler on Thursday, October 4. The source said Albayalde ordered it on September 4, the same day Duterte’s Proclamation 572 was published in the Manila Times.

"Instruction ni CPNP (It was the instruction of the chief of the PNP)," said a source from the PNP Police Security and Protection Group in a text message to Rappler.

Another source privy to the matter confirmed that the senator’s police detail was indeed recalled.

Rappler sought Trillanes’ comment but he has yet to respond as of posting.

In July, the PNP also tried to remove Trillanes’ security detail but backed out after the senator announced it.

Duterte’s proclamation prompted the Department of Justice to apply for arrest warrants and a hold departure order against the senator before Makati City Regional Trial Court branches 148 and 150.

Makati RTC Branch 150, hearing the senator’s rebellion case for the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege, issued an arrest warrant, citing Trillanes’ failure to produce his amnesty application form. Trillanes immediately posted a P200,000 bail.

Makati RTC Branch 148 has yet to decide on the issue. Branch 148, handling the non-bailable coup d’état case against Trillanes in connection with the 2003 Oakwood mutiny, instead set a hearing for Friday, October 5. – Rappler.com