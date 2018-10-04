But the President previously said he offered the post of National Food Authority administrator to Bautista

Published 9:26 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte announced that army chief Lieutenant General Rolando Bautista will become his next social welfare and development secretary.

Duterte revealed this on Thursday, October 4, during his dinner with members of the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association in Malacañang.

At first, the President appeared to confuse Bautista with Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chief Eduardo del Rosario.

"The next DSWD secretary, General Del Rosario, si Ed. Hindi, si ano, si Rolly pala, Rolly Bautista," said Duterte.

(The next DSWD secretary, General Del Rosario, Ed. No, it's Rolly Bautista.)

Bautista is set to retire from the military on October 15. Prior to heading the 90-000 strong Philippine Army, he was the overall ground commander in Marawi City.

But just last September 16, Duterte said he had offered Bautista the post of National Food Authority Administrator. Bautista was supposed to replace another former military man, Jason Aquino, who had allegedly asked to be relieved after facing a string of controversies amid rice shortage.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed to Rappler that Duterte's new offer to Bautista is for the post of DSWD chief.

Medialdea said Bautista did not decline the NFA post but that the President simply made another offer.

Duterte had initially considered Senator Loren Legarda to be his next social welfare secretary, after left-leaning Judy Taguiwalo was not confirmed by the Commission on Appointments. – Rappler.com