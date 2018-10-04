President Rodrigo Duterte claims Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua sleeps at the home of a certain Michael Yang whom he suspects may be a drug addict or drug pusher

Published 11:01 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte alleged that no less than Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua enjoys close ties with a Chinese businessman possibly involved in illegal drugs.

The businessman was even privileged enough to join the entourage of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, said Duterte in his speech on Thursday, October 4.

"Ito raw si Michael Yang na drug addict daw who is – Michael Yang, ang ambassador ng China natutulog diyan sa bahay niya. At tsaka kasama 'yan sa entourage ni Premier," said the President.



(This Michael Yang who is a drug addict, Michael Yang, the ambassadr of China sleeps in his house. And he was part of the Premier's entourage.)

Duterte identified the businessman as behind the DCLA stores in Mindanao. A 2015 Sunstar report identifies a Michael Yang as the owner and CEO of DCLA stores.

"Nag DCLA 'yan. Lahat ng nagpapautang na Chinese 'yan ang negosyo niya. Kalaking bloke niyan sa – noon pa hindi ngayon. Isang bloke sa Davao, binili niya lahat. Kanya 'yan puro department store," said the President.

(He was into DCLA. All the Chinese who needed loans, that was his business. He had such a big block – before, not now. An entire block in Davao, he bought it. He owns all the department stores.)

Duterte claimed Yang may either be a drug addict or a drug pusher.

"Hindi ko talaga alam ang laro niyan ah. Sabihin mo drug addict, a drug pusher (I don't really know his play. You might say drug addict, a drug pusher)," he said.

But he was sure of one thing – that Yang was always seen with Zhao.

"Kasama palagi 'yan ni Ambassador Zhao. Hindi mo rin maloko 'yan eh, military 'yan eh. Yung ambassador natin, military 'yan (He was always with Ambassador Zhao. You can't fool him because he is military. Our ambassador is military.)," said Duterte.

He also claimed that Yang dropped in on a Davao City command conference back when Duterte was still a mayor there. Yang supposedly asked Duterte if he wanted to let more investors into the city. Yang supposedly brought two bags full of cellular phones "for consignment."

The then Davao City mayor had allegedly warned Yang to stay out of illegal drugs.

"'Putangina (Son of a bitch), do not fuck with drugs because I will bury you alive.' Yun talaga ang warning ko diyan (That was really my warning to him)," said Duterte.

The President, who at the time was addressing members of the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, gave assurances he is not protecting any Chinese.

"Huwag kayo magduda sa akin (Don't doubt me). I'm not protecting any Chinese there," he told the military men. – Rappler.com