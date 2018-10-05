In court, the justice department initially says there are no minutes for the Trillanes amnesty, but a cross-examination of the witness shows there are no minutes for everyone

MANILA, Philippines - The Department of National Defense (DND) said on Friday, October 5, that there are no records of minutes of deliberations for the more than 250 amnesty applications under former president Benigno Aquino III's Proclamation No. 75.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) initially told the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 150 that DND has no minutes for the deliberations of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s application amnesty.

But a cross examination of DND chief counsel Norman Daanoy showed that there are no minutes for everyone who applied under Aquino’s amnesty grant. These applicants joined the 2003 Oakwood mutiny and the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege under the Arroyo administration.

“The missing minutes do not only pertain to Trillanes but all?” Trillanes’ lawyer Rey Robles asked, to which Daanoy replied under oath: “Yes.”

After Daanoy was discharged as witness, reporters clarified with him whether his certification of "no minutes" covers all and not just Trillanes. “Mukhang lahat (It appears everything),” Daanoy responded.

When DOJ Acting Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon began presentation of Daanoy, they initially established that there are no minutes for Trillanes.

Branch 148 Judge Andres Soriano is hearing the DOJ motion to reopen coup d’etat charges against Trillanes and order his arrest.

Soriano stalled, holding his 2nd hearing to exhaustively hear evidence of whether or not Trillanes filed an application form.

Daanoy said his information comes from 3 offices of the DND - office of the secretary, office of the undersecretary for policy, and office of personnel.

Robles said Daanoy’s search “was less than exhaustive” because he could have asked the former members of the DND ad hoc committee that actually processed the applications.

“Isn’t it logical to ask them?” Robles said.

Daanoy said: “I did not come to that.”

