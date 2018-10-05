'Definitely, the list is longer because youth and students all over the country are fed up with this atrocious regime,' says militant youth group Anakbayan

Published 2:52 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philipines – "Only 18 schools?"

Militant youth group Anakbayan said on Friday, October 5, that it believed that more universities are against President Rodrigo Duterte contrary to a list released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) tagging students in Metro Manila schools as part of the so-called Red October ouster plot.

“Going by the terrorist AFP’s faulty logic that schools where students strongly oppose Duterte’s anti-people policies and dictatorship are hotbeds of communist recruitment, we find it appalling that they have only identified 18 schools. Definitely, the list is longer because youth and students all over the country are fed up with this atrocious regime," Anakbayan Secretary General Einstein Recedes said in a statement.

According to Recedes, the AFP need not spend on operations to label schools as "penetrated" by communists. All the military has to do, Recedes said, is go online and "see how furious the youth are against price hikes, killings, and tyranny."

Albayalde answered: Recedes also answered Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, who on Thursday, October 4, asked why students from state-run schools are "going against" the government through protests and by allegedly joining anti-administration militant groups.

"The cause of the youth and student movement – to uphold the rights and welfare of the Filipino people – is way nobler than that of this corrupt institution, which is to serve and protect the interests of Duterte and the ruling elite," Recedes said.

Anakbayan then reminded Albayalde that state scholars are not funded by Duterte but by taxpayers' money.

"The ideas of academic freedom and critical thinking are obviously foreign concepts for Albayalde and the PNP," Recedes added. – Rappler.com