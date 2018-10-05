Police say the PDEA agents went to an anti-drug symposium in Tagoloan II town and were attacked on their way to Marawi City

Published 4:51 PM, October 05, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Five agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) were killed and two others hurt when armed men ambushed them in Kapai, Lanao del Sur, on Friday, October 5.

The Philippine National Police-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao identified the slain PDEA-ARMM agents as Kenneth Tabulo, Kristine Mae Torlao, Lores Joy Amar, Binzo Dipolla, and Diobel Pacinio.

Rachel Gentapanan and non-uniformed personnel Normina Dicay were wounded and received medical treatment at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center where all the members of the group were rushed, police said.

PDEA said that the agents were in Tagoloan II town on Friday to conduct an anti-drug symposium headed by the PNP.

PNP-ARMM said after attending the program, the group was headed to Marawi City when they were attacked by still unidentified men.

A PDEA source said the group did not travel with a security convoy as there were no operations.

The source added that authorities were looking into different motives for the attack, among them, the PDEA-ARMM raid in Iligan City on September 19 where several Lanao del Sur officials were arrested. (READ: PDEA arrests narcopoliticians in Iligan City raid)

During that raid, PDEA Region 10 and ARMM arrested Hussien Magandia, a Provincial Board Member of Lanao del Sur, his wife Norhainah Magandia, son-in-law Amienquialed Dimal who is a Marawi City Councilor, and former barangay chairman Aktar Magandia of Barangay Maguing Proper in Maguing in Lanao del Sur. – Rappler.com