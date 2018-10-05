The Vice President reacts to President Rodrigo Duterte's latest disparaging remark, that Leni Robredo is a weak leader

Published 5:00 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo had rather stinging words for President Rodrigo Duterte after the latter managed to talk disparagingly of her in a speech where he admitted he wasn’t in perfect health.

In speech before military academy alumni on Thursday, October 4, Duterte admitted having returned to the hospital because his doctors needed to take samples for further tests. He said he didn’t know the exact status of his health, but that he would announce it if he turns out to have cancer.

While insinuating that the military probably wants him out, he spoke about the Vice President, the constitutional successor whom he had repeatedly said he didn’t want to take over: "The one that you’re trying to get rid of really wants to go out...pero I will not resign to give it to…. I do not mean to offend the lady. She’s very good. She’s gentle. Pero mahina talaga si Leni.” (But I will not resign to give it to…. But Leni is really weak.)

He continued: "Hindi mahina 'yung utak, pumasa ng bar eh. Mahina sa diskarte. And ang sasakay niyan...'yung Left…” (I’m not saying she’s not good in terms of intelligence. She passed the bar. She’s not a strategic thinker. And [if she’s like that] it’s the Left that will take over.)

“Why would I give it to the Left? Why would I give it to the Yellow?” Duterte said, referring the so-called yellow crowd, or the supporters of the Aquino family and the Liberal Party.

Robredo, in a statement on Friday, October 5, said the President didn’t have to talk ill of her to downplay his sickness.

"Wala namang may gustong magkasakit ang Pangulo. Pero hindi dahilan ang sakit para maliitin na naman ako,” the Vice President said. (Nobody wants the President to get sick. But that (sickness) is not a reason to vilify me again.)

She reminded that Duterte that both of them were elected by the people in the hope that they, as leaders, would improve their lives, but the President’s supposed strategy achieved the opposite.

"Pero dahil sa diskarte ng Pangulo nitong dalawang taon, tumaas ang presyo ng mga bilihin, lalong humirap ang buhay, dumami ang alegasyon ng korapsyon, at libo-libong mga Pilipino ang pinatay,” Robredo said.

(But because of the President’s strategy these past two years, the prices of commodities increased, people became more impoverished, allegations of corruption mounted, and thousands of Filipinos were killed.)

Robredo said she always preferred to quietly work and not to engage in politicking, but that she had to say this given the latest attack by the President: “Ang tapang, lakas, at diskarte, hindi nadadaan sa mapanirang salita. Ang kailangan ng taumbayan ay tapang sa gawa.”

(You don’t show courage, strength, and strategic leadership through insults. What the people needs is courage to take action.)

She said Duterte should work to improve the lot of Filipinos instead of just blaming the former administration, his critics, and the Vice President for everything.

Ordinary citizens, she said, get up every day to try to make life a little better for their families. And she, at least, does the same: "Bumabangon ako araw-araw para gawin 'yan." – Rappler.com