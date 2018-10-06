The Caloocan City government orders Maria Elena Paras and son Ian to pay a fine, do community service, and attend a seminar for violating the law

Published 10:07 AM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A mother and son caught on video throwing trash into a flooded street in Caloocan City have been penalized for their actions.

The Caloocan City government ordered Maria Elena Paras and son Ian to pay a P1,000-fine, do a week of community service, and attend a waste management seminar for violating Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

The video that caught the mother and son littering was posted on Facebook page All about the Philippines. It had 1.3 million views and more than 32,000 shares as of posting.

Caloocan City Environment and Management Department (CEMD) chief Jay Bernardo said that it was Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan who asked the office to look into the incident.

“Mayor Malapitan is very concerned when it comes to proper waste management. He will never tolerate the act seen in the video. That's why he promptly tapped us to investigate,” said Bernardo.

Malapitan also appealed to his constituents to take care of the environment, saying they would reap what they sow, as proven by what happened to the mother and son. – Rappler.com