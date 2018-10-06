'The donation is a sincere appreciation to President Duterte’s policy on China,' says Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua

Published 4:53 PM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese embassy in Manila said on Saturday, October 6, that it has gifted Davao City with 13 schoolbuildings which stands to benefit 2,000 students.

The Chinese embassy said in a statement on Saturday that Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio led the groundbreaking ceremony for the schoolbuildings at the Agdao Elementary School on Friday, October 5.

Zhao said during the ceremony that the schoolbuildings were meant to help Davao students, and to thank President Rodrigo Duterte for his policy on China. (READ: TIMELINE: Philippines-China relationship under Duterte)

The 13 two-story, 4-classroom buildings will be fully furnished and will have teaching facilities for local elementary and high schools.

"The donation is a sincere appreciation to President Duterte’s policy on China. Under his determination and wisdom, we have strengthened our traditional friendship and enhanced our cooperation in various fields including education." (READ: Duterte jokes: Why not make Philippines a province of China?)

He said China saw Duterte's home province "as a special place not only in the Philippines, but also in the relationship between our two countries."

"Davao is going to be taken as top priority when it comes to assistance," Zhao said.

The Chinese Embassy, he said, is also helping build Davao infrastructure projects like bridges and railway and express systems.

Carpio, in response, thanked the Chinese embassy for its help.

The Duterte administration's pivot to China has also opened the door to a planned joint development of resources in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) between the Philippines and China that may be finalized before Chinese President Xi Jinping's Manila visit later this year. – Rappler.com