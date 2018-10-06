Published 5:46 PM, October 06, 2018
SURFER DOGS. Dogs ride a wave in tandem during the 10th annual Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach, California on September 29, 2018. Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP
KILLER TSUNAMI. Residents look at recovered bodies after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu on Sulawesi island, Indonesia on September 29, 2018. Photo by Ola Gondronk/AFP
CHIAROSCURO. US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia on September 29, 2018. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP
STASH OF CASH. A raiding team found P790,000 in cash stashed inside a secret room during a surprise inspection at the Manila City Jail on September 29. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
YOUTH VOTE. Students fill up their form while queued outside the Comelec office in Arroceros, Manila. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
SLAYING. Vice Ganda wows in this Michael Cinco creation during the ABS-CBN Ball at the Makati Shangri-La hotel on September 29, 2018. Photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler
50TH YEAR. People take part in a performance on the eve of the anniversary of the student massacre 1968 in Tlatelolco, Mexico City on October 1, 2018. Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP
MASS BURIAL. Indonesian soldiers bury quake victims in a mass grave in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 2, 2018 Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP
NO POWER. A brownout occurs in the middle of a Senate hearing on the proposed 2019 budget of the Department of Energy on October 2, 2018. Photo by Gil Nartea/Office of Senator Legarda
EXIT INTERVIEW. PCOO Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson gives an interview after announcing her resignation in office on October 3, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
STARS OF THE RED CARPET. Dog owners showcase their creations during the preview event of Hollywoof Paw Stars at in Quezon City on October 3, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
SYNOD OPENING. Pope Francis shakes hand with a Swiss Guard as he leaves after addressing the opening of the Synod of Bishops on October 3, 2018 at the Vatican. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP
REBEL. A Syrian fighter reads the Koran as he sits in a fortified position held by a rebel group under the umbrella of the recently-formed National Liberation Front in Al-Zahraa suburb, Aleppo on October 3, 2018. Photo by Amer Alhamwe/AFP
DISPLACED. A photograph taken on October 3, 2018, shows a passenger ferry that was washed ashore into buildings in Wani, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi, after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area on September 28. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP
SEA OF GOLD. Tau Gamma Phi fraternity celebrate its 50th Anniversary at the Rizal Park on October 4, 2018, setting a Guinness World Record of 25,000 Triskelions forming the Tau Gamma Phi seal. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
'THE BUTCHER' IN BILIBID. Retired Major General Jovito Palparan stays in a crowded quarantine jail facility inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on October 4, 2018. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
COLD SPELL. Fancy boats in Burnham Park await patrons as Baguio temperature dropped to 13.8 degrees celsius on October 5, 2018. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
