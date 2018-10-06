'Kailangan ding magpahinga ng Pangulo,' Special Assistant to the President Bong Go says in a Facebook post

Published 11:53 PM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte went on an unannounced trip to Hong Kong on Saturday, October 6.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Special Assistant to the President Bong Go uploaded photos of him with the President in Hong Kong. They were joined by Duterte's common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, and daughter Kitty.

"Kailangan ding magpahinga ng Pangulo (The President also has to rest)," Go said in the post.

Duterte will be back in the country on Sunday, October 7. (READ: Duterte leaves for private Malaysia trip)

Go's photos showed Duterte and his family shopping around the city.

Duterte's unannounced overseas trip came days after his hospital visit on Wednesday, October 3. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier denied having any information that Duterte visited the hospital, but the President himself confirmed the visit. – Rappler.com