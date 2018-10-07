Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says President Duterte may instead consider a civilian career official with extensive experience in social welfare for the job

Published 2:13 PM, October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has urged President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider the appointment of Army chief Lieutenant General Rolando Bautista as Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary.

Drilon made the call in an interview with DZBB on Sunday, Octber 7, when asked to comment on Duterte's plan to appoint Bautista who is due to retire on October 15.

"Inaamin natin ang sa gabinete kung sinoman ang ilalagay ng Pangulo 'yan po ay nasa kanyang kapangyarihan. Ngunit may mga prinsipyo po at may mga patakaran na dapat we must not militarize the bureaucracy," the Drilon said.

(We admit that in the Cabinet, the President has to power to appoint whoever he wants there. But there are principles and policies that we must not militarize the bureaucracy.)

Speaking to alumni of the Philippine Military Academy on October 4, Duterte announced his plan to appoint Marawi veteran Bautista. (FAST FACTS: Who is incoming DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista?)

Drilon suggested that the President look for civilian career officials with extensive experience in the field of social welfare, rather than tap military man for the job. He said Bautista can be appointed to another government post, if the Chief Executive wanted him to serve his administration.

"Marami namang puwesto diyan na puwedeng paglagyan 'yung qualified retirees. Siguro 'yung sa DSWD puwedeng maibigay sa career people (There are many positions that qualified [military] retirees could fill in. Maybe for the DSWD post, Duterte can give it to the career people)," Drilon said.

Former DSWD secretary Judy Taguiwalo had also voiced her opposition to the appointment of a military officer to a civilian agency. – Rappler.com