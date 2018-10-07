'When women and girls are empowered to reach their full potential, this directly benefits their families, their communities, and their country,' says Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines John Holmes

Published 4:42 PM, October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Canada will fund 9 projects for women and girls in the Philippines, as it sets gender equality and empowerment among its priorities in the Southeast Asian country.

The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) this year aims to boost the role of women and girls in governance, and also to promote gender equality, explained Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines John Holmes.

"When women and girls are empowered to reach their full potential, this directly benefits their families, their communities, and their country," Holmes said in a statement Tuesday, October 2.

"That is why our choices this year emphasize gender equality and the empowerment women and girls, which are strategic priorities for Canada in the Philippines," the ambassador added.

The CFLI is a competitive grants program run by the Canadian embassy. The program provides direct financial support for local groups implementing projects that empower women and girls, strengthen democracy, promote human rights, and uphold the rule of law.

Here is the list of programs to be funded through CFLI, as quoted from the Canadian embassy's statement:

Coalition against Trafficking in Women – Asia-Pacific builds on our partnership to strengthen the implementation of existing anti-trafficking laws by training local government officials in tourist areas prone to incidents of trafficking, such as Siargao in Surigao del Norte. The project will also develop a national strategy for the coordination of local governments in better implementing the anti-trafficking law.

Foundation for the Advancement of Clinical Epidemiology will develop an application on Facebook Messenger that provides practical information about sexual and reproductive health services and practices to Filipino youth. The project's goals are to reduce incidents of early and unintended pregnancies and sexually-transmitted infections.

Bahay Tuluyan Foundation will train law enforcement officers, social workers, civil society representatives, and barangay officials in the City of Manila on children's rights and rights-based approaches to protecting marginalized children in the city. The project will also train marginalized youth on their rights so that they can avoid abuse and exploitation.

University of the Philippines Center for Women's Studies Foundation Incorporated will advance feminist leadership in local government by establishing a network of aspiring women political leaders and empowering them through a mentoring program and by training them in rights-based and gender-responsive approaches to democratic governance.

Pambansang Kongreso ng Kababaihan sa Kanayunan Incorporated will improve security and resilience in disasters and conflict situations across the Philippines by giving voice to women in the community and advocating gender-sensitive preparedness and response mechanisms.

Simbahan Lingkod ng Bayan will promote inclusive and participatory governance in the 2019 elections through a nationwide campaign to increase active political engagement. The project will organize candidates' forums leading up to the elections and develop community leaders to conduct political and civic education at the grassroots.

Institute of Politics and Governance will promote safe public spaces in Antipolo City by advocating a culture that rejects sexual harassment in public areas. Through a public awareness campaign and through training, local government officials and community-based organizations will work together to prevent harassment and improve safety, particularly for women and girls.

National Union of People's Lawyers will enhance the capabilities of lawyers, law students and human rights defenders to respond to human rights violations by highlighting existing legal mechanisms and providing a forum for practitioners to share best practices.

G-Watch will work to enhance the Sangguniang Kabataan (local youth councils) as an accountability mechanism by monitoring local anti-poverty programs in selected barangays in 3 cities across the Philippines to ensure that programs are responsive to the needs of the community and free from corruption.

