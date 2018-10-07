Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives say Paul Shon, alias Danny Lim, used selling exotic animals as a front for his illegal business

Published 9:03 PM, October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized high-grade marijuana worth P30 million during a raid in a Las Piñas City home on Sunday, October 7.

Arrested too was Paul Shon alias "Danny Lim," who identified himself as a United States citizen. He also sold exotic animals in his home in Barangay Pilar which, according to authorities, was a front for his illegal business.

PDEA likewise found aluminum panels essential to growing high-grade marijuana, also known as kush.

Shon faces charges in relation to violating Section 8 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which prohibits the manufacturing of drugs and/or controlled chemicals.



The discovery of the P30-million worth of kush comes a week after PDEA operatives arrested two individuals for allegedly selling and repacking 6 kilos of marijuana amounting to P7.2 million on Monday, October 1.

The two were arrested inside the posh Ayala Alabang subdivision in Muntinlupa City. – Rappler.com