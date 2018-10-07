Check out the schedule of Masses and confessions at the Manila Cathedral when the incorrupt heart relic of Saint Padre Pio visits the iconic church

Published 12:21 AM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila, will be open 24 hours on the days when Saint Padre Pio's incorrupt heart relic will be in the Philippines' iconic church.

The heart relic of Padre Pio will arrive in the Manila Cathedral on Tuesday morning, October 9, and will leave on Thursday morning, October 11.

"The Manila Cathedral will be open 24 hours to allow many devotees to venerate the relic," said the Archdiocese of Manila on Sunday evening, October 7.

The Archdiocese of Manila released the following schedule of Masses and confessions during the visit of the heart relic:

Tuesday, October 9

Holy Mass

9 am

12:10 pm

4 pm

6 pm

Confession

10 am to 12 nn

1 to 3 pm

4 to 6 pm

7 to 9 pm

Wednesday, October 10

Holy Mass

7:30 am

12:10 pm

6 pm

Confession

8 am to 12 nn

1 to 3 pm

4 to 6 pm

7 to 9 pm

Thursday, October 11

Holy Mass

6 am (Farewell Mass)

Padre Pio's heart relic arrived in the Philippines on Friday evening, October 5, and was first brought to the National Shrine of Saint Padre Pio in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

The relic is drawing thousands of devotees as it is brought to Manila, Cebu, Davao, and back to Batangas in the coming days.

Born on May 25, 1887, Padre Pio is one of the most popular saints in the Catholic Church. In life, he carried the stigmata, the wounds of Christ that miraculously appeared on the saint's body. He is also remembered for having performed bilocation, or appearing in different places at one time.

He died on September 23, 1968, and devotion to the saint is now believed to have caused many miracles. The Catholic Church proclaimed him a saint on June 16, 2002. – Rappler.com