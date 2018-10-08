''Yung pagsasalita naman kasi per se, hindi naman bawal eh, that's part of our freedom,' says PNP chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 9:11 AM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) clarified its stand on student activists on Monday, October 8, saying they are not against all forms of activism "against the government," but only against activism involving taking up arms.

In a flag-raising ceremony in Camp Crame, PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the PNP recognizes that "student activism" is part of a "vibrant democracy."

"But...to take up arms is definitely in conflict with the law which the government is duty-bound to [prevent]," Albayalde said, referring to joining armed groups against the government.

"'Yung pagsasalita naman kasi per se, hindi naman bawal eh. (Speaking out per se is not forbidden) That's part of our freedom, that's part of our democracy actually," Albayalde added.

This follows Albayalde questioning state university students for protesting against the government. According to him, state scholars need to be "the cream of the crop" instead of being in the frontlines against the government.

He gave the statement after the military released a list of schools where the Communist Party of the Philippines was allegedly recruiting for their armed wing, the New People's Army.

The top cop said they have begun dialogue with the Commission on Higher Education to flush out the militant communist ideology supposedly already penetrating educational institutions. – Rappler.com