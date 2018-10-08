''Di tayo pupunta doon na armado...Parang makikiusap ka. This is a friendly gesture of our personnel,' says Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 11:18 AM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The door-to-door visit of policemen in Visayas newspaper offices are not meant to intimidate journalists, Philippine National Police (PNP) cheif Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Monday, October 8.

"It’s for us to be able to share to the public kung anong gusto nating mangyari at para mapalapit ang [pulis] sa hearts and minds of our people (It's for us to be able to share to the public what we want to happen, and so that police become closer to the hearts and minds of the people)," Albayalde said in a Camp Crame press briefing.

"'Di tayo pupunta doon na armado (We are not going there armed)," Albayalde said. "Parang makikiusap ka (It's like pleading with them). This is a friendly gesture of our personnel, this is a friendly gesture because communication is very important in public service. That's what we told the commanders on the ground."

Albayalde was asked by a reporter for the purpose of the visit of cops to the offices of Sunstar Bacolod and Cebu, where cops reportedly asked for a "partnership" and even took photos of staffers, a move which was condemned by the Bacolod contingent of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

Asking for favorable coverage?

Albayalde said the visit was meant to neither intimidate nor ask for favorable coverage from reporters.

"Of course not, wala naman 'yung favorable coverage. Edi sana wala nang masasamang comment kayo (There's no request for favorable coverage. If it would be so, you wouldn't be able to give bad comments)," Albayalde said.

He added in a mix of English and Filipino: "This is press freedom. Whether it is good or bad, whether it is a a bad critique or a constructive critique, there is no problem for us. We are not asking for favors here, we're asking for close coordination and collaboration to have the people informed."

The top cop admitted to giving a verbal instruction during a command conference for the "close coordination" by the cops to the media, which he said should be harmless.

He explained that the invitation for a partnership and the call for coordination has long been policy of the PNP through its communications plan Santinig, which had its latest revision in 2002. – Rappler.com