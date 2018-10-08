Ferdinand 'Dindin' Bas, the former barangay captain of Lagtang, Talisay City, is found dead by the police after his live-in partner, Charmaine Anton, called them

Published 1:03 PM, October 08, 2018

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former barangay captain was found dead inside his aparment in Sibonga on Monday, October 8.

Ferdinand "Dindin" Bas, the former barangay captain of Lagtang, Talisay City, was found dead by the police after his live-in partner, Charmaine Anton, called them at 6:45 am, saying Bas had been shot.

Anton had been in Talisay City when the tragedy happened.

According to the Police Chief Inspector Stephen Amamag-id, of the Sibonga Police Station, at around 1 am they received a call regarding a shooting alarm in the area. When the police got there, it was quiet and no one was there so they decided to pull out.

Bas was reportedly in hiding after he posted bail. Police previously raided his home and found an unregistered firearm.

Bas and Anton had been living in that Sibonga apartment for 3 months. – Rappler.com