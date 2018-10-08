Police and volunteers retrieve the body of 68-year-old Felipe B. Patawon

Published 1:34 PM, October 08, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – A huge landslide in Banaue on Sunday afternoon, October 7. buried a house, killing its 68-year-old owner.

Police said heavy rains in the afternoon caused the landslide which buried the house in Sitio Panalngan, Bocos, Banaue, Ifugao at around 10 pm.

Police and volunteers retrieved the body of 68-year-old Felipe B. Patawon an hour later.

Patawon’s body was brought to Baltazar Nawew’s residence at Bocos for the wake.

He is the second to die due to landslide in Ifugao after Typhoon Ompong.

Last September 29, Jeffrey Calhi Bayawa, 47, died after the payloader he was operating fell on a 30-meter ravine in Eheb, Tinoc town.

Bayawa was clearing the slide at the barangay road when the road shoulder collapsed causing the payloader to fall into the ravine. It took more than four hours for rescuers to retrieve Bayawa’s body. – Rappler.com