Former Parañaque cop who is suspected of leading a kidnap-for-ransom group escapes from the custody of Cagayan provincial police

Published 6:22 PM, October 08, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – A policeman tagged as the mastermind of a kidnap-for-ransom group and a suspect in the killing of a businessman escaped police custody moments after his arrest here.

In a press release, Superintendent Warren Tolito, Cagayan provincial police chief, said dismissed Superintendent Johnny Orme escaped on Sunday morning, October 7, after arresting police of Gonzaga town heeded his request to drop by his house "to get his personal belongings."

Orme passed unnoticed through the backdoor of his house, Tolito said.

The suspect was arrested Saturday evening, October 6, in Barangay Callao in Gonzaga after a concerned citizen reported to police that an unidentified fishing boat was anchored along the shorelines.

Responding police were able to identify Orme. He was arrested and detained in the police station overnight before his scheduled transfer to Cagayan provincial police on Sunday.

Tolito said a manhunt operation was conducted immediately after the escape. Neighboring police stations were also alerted to hold checkpoints.

Meanwhile, the Gonzaga police, under the supervision of Chief Inspector Jayson Cabauatan and arresting officers, are now facing investigations. Cabauatan was relieved from his post on Sunday.

Orme was arrested almost a year after his alleged involvement in the kidnap-slay of casino junket operator Carlo Tan.

Four other police believed to be Orme's cohorts were killed in a previous police operation. – Rappler.com