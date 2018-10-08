Judge Pintac denied the petition of the arrested Parojinog siblings to attend the wake of their parents and relatives killed in a police raid

Published 7:53 PM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Edmundo Pintac, the judge handling drugs and firearms cases against Nova Princess and Reynaldo Parojinog Jr, was shot dead on Monday, October 8.

According to an initial police report, Pintac was in Barangay Banadero in Ozamiz City at around 4:20 pm when he was fired at by still unidentified suspects.

"Suspects fled away to unknown direction," read the police report.

Pintac last year denied the petition of the arrested Parojinog siblings to attend the wake of their parents and relatives who were killed a bloody police raid.

