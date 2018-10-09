A Chinese-Filipino who has been in the rice business for 'maybe 20 years' may soon be named National Food Authority administrator by President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 9:07 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Chinese-Filipino businessman who is in the rice trade will become the National Food Authority administrator if President Rodrigo Duterte has his way.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, October 9, Duterte said he already has someone in mind to take over the post vacated by former soldier Jason Aquino.

"Ngayon, ang (Now, for ) NFA, I'm looking for somebody else. I'm looking for a Chinese who has been there in the business maybe 20 years and just ask him to, in the meantime, be in NFA," said Duterte.

Duterte did not reveal the name of his possible appointee.

He also did not explain why he changed his mind about appointing Army chief Lieutenant General Rolando Bautista as NFA administrator.

Soon after announcing Bautista's appointment, Duterte said he had decided to name the soldier, formerly head of his presidential security, as social welfare secretary.

The Chinese-Filipino businesman may lead an NFA with clipped powers, however.

Earlier that day, Malacañang announced that Duterte is "fully liberalizing" rice importation. This would mean NFA would lose its power to accredit rice importers and determine the amount of rice they can import.

However, the NFA would still help implement open rice importation where importers would still have to secure import permits and pay tariffs for bringing rice into the country. – Rappler.com