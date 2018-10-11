The Philippines' representative to the United Nations will replace Alan Peter Cayetano as the country's top diplomat

Published 12:46 AM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Permanent Representive to the United Nations Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr will be the country's new top diplomat.

Locsin will take the place of Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, who is resigning to run for Taguig representative in 2019.

Locsin, a lawyer and former journalist, served as Makati 1st District Representative from 2001 to 2010. Among the laws he co-authored were the Anti-Money Laundering Law, the Anti-Terror Law, the Dual Citizenship Act, the Overseas Voting Act, and the Automated Election Law.

Locsin has been a staunch defender of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, especially on Twitter, even before he joined his administration.

Some members of the Filipino-American community have raised concerns over his tweets, including some perceived to be defending Nazi tactics like the "Final Solution" to end problems in the Philippines.

Weeks after Locsin's appointment as the country's representative to the UN in 2016, he got into a word war with netizens over his tweets in defense of Duterte's comments drawing parallels between Hitler's annihilation of 3 million Jews and his campaign against drugs.

Locsin had served the Philippine government in different capacities, starting with the administration of President Corazon Aquino, where he was the chief presidential counsel, spokesperson, and speechwriter. Locsin was also a speechwriter to then presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Locsin was the publisher of the defunct Philippines Free Press, and national broadsheets Daily Globe and Today. He was also host and co-anchor of TV shows Teditorial, The Assignment, and Points of View, and co-anchor of radio shows Executive Session and Karambola.

Locsin obtained his law degree at the Ateneo de Manila University and his Master of Laws at Harvard Law School. He was twice nominated to the Supreme Court – first in 2009, and for the post of chief justice in 2012.

He is married to Ma Lourdes Barcelon Locsin and has 4 children. – Rappler.com