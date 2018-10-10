Police tag relatives of a slain drug suspect as behind the attack on Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents in Kapai town, Lanao del Sur

BASILAN, Philippines – The Police Regional Office of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO ARMM) on Wednesday, October 10, identified 8 suspects in the ambush on Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents that left 5 dead in Kapai town, Lanao del Sur, last week.

PRO ARMM said that one of the suspects is Barangay Chairman William Comayog Gandawali of Barangay Inudaran in Tagoloan ll town, the older brother of a drug suspect who was killed in a police buy-bust operation in Marawi City in August.

The police filed multiple murder and double frustrated murder charges against the suspects. Aside from the barangay chairman, the other suspects were identified as the following:

Oscar Capal Gandawali

Palawan Salem Macalabo

Lala Lolo Amboloto

Jamal Lolo Amboloto

Mizangcad Panonde Gandawali

Aiman Guro Gandawali

Jamel Borar alias Memekan

The police also filed the same charges against two John Does believed to be linked to alleged drug personality "Comayog Macapagal," a resident of Tagoloan II town in Lanao del Sur, who was killed in a shootout with police during a buy-bust operation in Marawi City on August 8.

PRO ARMM said it received reports that relatives of the slain drug suspect had threatened to retaliate against government troops.

Police said the Macapagal's nephew, Oscar Capal Gandawali, allegedly organized his close relatives for the ambush. The nephew reportedly lived with the drug suspect in Marawi City.

One of the suspects was Macapagal's son, Aiman. Except for one, the rest of the suspects were blood relatives of Macapagal, police said.

Jamel Borar was a relative by affinity and an identified associate of Macapagal in the illegal drugs trade, PRO ARMM said.

The police added that there were joint operations with the military to track down the suspects.

The Lanao del Sur provincial government had earlier condemned the attack on the PDEA agents and demanded a swift probe. The incident also injured two people who were part of the PDEA group that was ambushed that was on its way to Marawi City after it attended an anti-drug seminar in Tagoloan II town. – Rappler.com