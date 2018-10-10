Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Edgard Arevalo and 6th Infantry Division commander Cirilito Sobejano were among those confirmed

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, October 10, confirmed the promotion of 74 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Initially, there were only 70 names on the list but the CA committee on national defense reconsidered 4 others after submitting an explanation.

“They submitted a written explanation, may kasamang (together with) legal opinion and their interpretation of existing laws – Presidential Decrees and Republic Acts. When I perused sa sinubmit nila sabi ko (what they submitted, I said) I’m inclined to agree with their position,” said CA member Senator Panfilo Lacson in an interview after the hearing.

Among those confirmed were AFP spokesman Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo and Major General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the 6th Infantry Division.

Here is the complete list of the 74 military officers:

Aaron Bulaclac to the rank of Colonel, Dental Service Cesar Tojong to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Luis Capacia to the rank of Colonel, Dental Service Josefino Lanuncia to the rank of Colonel, Medical Corps Job Gonzales to the rank of Colonel, Medical Corps Achilles Estravila to the rank of Coloel, Medical Administrative Corps Glenn Celebrado to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Navy-Marines Luther Punzalan to the rank of Colonel, Dental Service Ariel Tabaquero to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Rodolfo Gesim to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Acmad Omar Jr to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force Jose Dodjie Belloga Jr to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Pablo Lorenzo to the rank of Brigadier General Sergio Benitez to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Virgilio Soriano to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Michael Manalo, to the rank of Colonel, Dental Service Glicerio Peralta to the rank of Brigadier General Nelson Pecache, to the rank of Colonel,Medical Corps Arlene Frageto the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Angelito Retuta to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force Roberto Huet, to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Roderick Guerrero, to the rank of Colonel Judge Advocate General Service Jeroboan Deveza to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Adolfo Espuelas Jr to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Leomar Jose Doctolero to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Peter Burgonio to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Mario Jacinto to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Michael Logico to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Dino Anthony Flores to the rank of Colonel, Medical Corps Julieto Estoque to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Onorlie Brillantes to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force Eldred Harrieto Ragpala to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Randolph Rojas, to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Audie Mongao to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Emil Cruz to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Pompeyo Jason Almagro to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Rodney Intal to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Pedro Balisi Jr to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Adriano SJ Duadico to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force Rosendo Abad Jr to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Marinela Cailipan to the rank of Colonel, Medical Corps Arsenio Sadural to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Rolando Fernandez Jr to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Virgilio Luna to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Paulito Idul to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Christopher Tampus to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Lynart Castisimo to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Allen Paredes to the rank of Major General Eugenio Boquio to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Galileo Goyena Jr to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Ronald Jess Alcudia to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Felisa Tuliao to the rank of Colonel, Veterinary Corps Joel Albarda to the rank of Colonel, Chaplain Service Renato Nato to the rank of Captain, Philippine Navy Arlino Sendaydiego to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Daniel Tansip to the rank of Colonel, Chaplain Service Fernando Ventura to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Air Force Elmer Aterrado to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Nathaniel Casem to the rank of Major General Rolando Dumawa to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Erickson Gloria to the rank of Major General Pelagio Valenzuela to the rank of Major General Rene Diaz to the rank of Brigadier General Redentor Cabanizas to the rank of Colonel, Philippine Army Alejandro Baclayon to the rank of Major General William Gonzales to the rank of Brigadier General Edward Libago to the rank of Brigadier General Edgar Arevalo to the rank of Brigadier General Adrian Sanchez Jr to the rank of Brigadier General Pio Diñoso III to the rank of Major General Maxima Ignacio to the rank of Brigadier General Fabian Pedregosa to the rank of Brigadier General Rami Bitong to the rank of Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana to the rank of Major General

