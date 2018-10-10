The Court of Appeals Justice known for his speedy disposition of cases will fill the vacancy in the High Court left by Ombudsman Samuel Martires

Published 5:32 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando as Supreme Court Associate Justice.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed this to Rappler on Wednesday. October 10.

Hernando will assume the vacancy left by retired SC Justice Samuel Martires, who has been appointed as Ombudsman.

At 51, Hernando, will be among the younger justices in the High Court. He will serve for 18 years – or until 2036, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

At the CA, he distinguished himself with his speedy disposition of cases, a practice he told the Judicial and Bar Council said he would keep if appointed SC justice.

Prior to the CA, Hernando was presiding judge at the Regional Trial Court in San Pablo, Laguna, and presiding judge at the Quezon City’s RTC Branch 93. Hernando also served as state prosecutor with the Department of Justice for 5 years.

He had been previously shortlisted for an SC associate justice position in 2017 and earlier this year to fill in the vacancy left by Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr. – Rappler.com