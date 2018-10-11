From the previous fare of P25, boat riders will pay P50 to the sole operator of the Caticlan to Boracay route when the world-class beach resort reopens

Published 8:00 AM, October 11, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Boat commuters from Caticlan jetty port to Boracay Island should brace themselves as the Caticlan Boracay Transport Multi-Purpose Cooperative (CBTMPC) will now charge double the fare cost.

The cooperative is the sole public boat transport group operating the Caticlan to Boracay Island route. It has 60 motorized bancas and 5 fiberglass vessels plying the route.

Tourists, residents and guests who will disembark to White Beach boat station 2 (Balabag) and boat station 3 (Manoc-Manoc) from Caticlan jetty port in mainland Malay will pay P50 from the previous P25. Motorized pumpboats operators will also be charged P1,200 for one-way chartered trip to Boracay Island.

Students will be enjoying discounted fare of P42.50 and senior citizens and persons with disability will only pay P40.

A notice for change for passenger rate was filed by CBTMPC chairman Godofredo Sadiasa and duly approved by Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) in Iloilo City on October 10.

The hefty fare hike to counter rising fuel costs will affect passengers entering the Caticlan jetty port to White Beach beach stations.

The boat stations in Main Beach were designated temporarily by Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) since the widening of Boracay main road and construction of drainage systems are still ongoing.

In effect, the one-entry, one-exit policy will be suspended indefinitely with the new disembarking and embarking points in Boracay Island.

The boat stations will accommodate passengers from 5 am to 6 pm only and will shift to Manoc-Manoc cargo area for the night navigation.

Likewise, passengers who will take Caticlan jetty port reclamation area-Manoc-Manoc cargo area route during day-time navigation will still pay the old boat fare of P25.

During night navigation, the boat fare will remain at P30 per passenger from Caticlan jetty port to Manoc-Manoc cargo area only and vice versa.

The transport cooperative targets to implement the fare hike after publication of its notice in any newspaper of local circulation in time for the Boracay re-opening on October 26. – Rappler.com