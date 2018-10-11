'As duty bearers, the PNP must observe proper operational procedures in order to fulfill the organization’s obligation with respect to human rights-based policing,' says the Senate opposition bloc

Published 12:33 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition senators on Wednesday, October 10, called for an immediate investigation into the recent spate of killings in Cebu under the Philippine National Police’s “one-time, big-time” anti-illegal drug operations.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Senators Francis Pangilinan, Leila de Lima, Antonio Trillanes IV, Risa Hontiveros, and Paolo Benigo Aquino IV filed Senate Resolution 915 expressing gave concern over the killings allegedly committed by the PNP. (READ: Crime city? Killings in Cebu rise as mayor, cops feud)

“The allegation that police officers themselves are behind some of the killings is highly disturbing,” the minority bloc said in the resolution.

“As duty bearers, the PNP must observe proper operational procedures in order to fulfill the organization’s obligation with respect to human rights-based policing,” they added.

According to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the spate of killings began after the assumption of Cebu City Police Director Royina Garma and Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7) Director Debold Sinas.

A total of 19 drug suspects have already died for supposedly fighting back.

On October 5, there were a total 14 deaths in parts of Cebu, 9 of them in police anti-drug operations. The other 5 were in what police tagged as an apparent shootout between drug syndicates in Barangay Malubog in Cebu City but the two survivors in the incident claimed the police were involved.

The resolution was referred to Senator Panfilo Lacson’s committee on public order and dangerous drugs. – Rappler.com